Greg Swatek’s article on Kurt Stein and the Oakdale football program (“From the ground up,” Dec. 3-4), accurately describes the phenomenal job Coach Stein has done of building a championship-caliber program from scratch.
However, the article had an omission in the long string of quality quarterbacks at Oakdale. One name was missing — that of Sean McGaughey, who played QB from 2013 to 2015.
