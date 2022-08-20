If you live off Md. 144, Meadow Road or Hall Road, you will notice the horror of more insane development. At one time, a few years ago, one was able to walk these country roads safely and often, enjoying the surrounding woodland and farmland. No more. You are taking your life in your hands to take a morning or afternoon walk on Hall Road or Meadow Road — or even Quinn Road. The traffic is horrendous, and many do not pay any attention to the 35 mph speed limit.
Look at the horror at the intersection of Meadow Road and Md. 144 to New Market. The scourge of developers has now wiped off the face of the earth the woodland and all the trees to make way for more development. It is a horrible site. The only reason this happens is because of politicians and developers who care nothing about the trees or the habitat for various animals in the wild. They have no interest in preserving nature. They are only interested in the power of greed and destruction to line their pockets with wealth. The developers only care about their bank accounts and never about preserving the beauty and wonder of pristine nature so they can put up more tacky homes and buildings. I am afraid they are going to do the same thing to the beautiful Fox farm on Meadow Road in time. How horrible it will be when that beautiful land turns into more tacky homes for one reason: the greed of developers.
