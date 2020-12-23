As the Maryland General Assembly begins its 442nd session in Annapolis on Jan. 13, the topic of police reform is bound to receive significant attention. While proponents and opponents of legislative proposals line up to defend their respective stances and negotiate in an attempt to reach some reasonable consensus, it is imperative for each side to listen and learn. That is, to listen to become better informed and not just to confirm their preconceived positions.
As recent and not so recent occurrences have made clear, police reform is much too important an issue for legislators to adjourn the upcoming session of the general assembly without achieving meaningful progress.
Passionate arguments will undoubtedly take place over a proposed repeal of the Law Enforcement Officer Bill of Rights, access to personnel files, costly unfunded reform and restructuring mandates and the like: all areas that may require some level of sorely needed and overdue reform. However, past experience has shown that the typically strong reactions produced by these proposed measures can prevent any significant progress toward meaningful change that would curtail excessive and unjustified uses of force by police.
Without abandoning efforts to bring about improvements in the aforementioned areas of concern, I would like to propose focusing greater attention on some potentially less contentious measures that have both a greater likelihood of passage and a greater potential impact on the most pressing areas of concern, the unjustified or excessive use of force by police. Some suggested measures follow:
Prevent the hiring of officers with a previous record of problems. Prior to hire, as part of a background investigation, require that all law enforcement officers be checked through a national decertification database or index to see if their certification as a police officer has been revoked in another jurisdiction. One such database is the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST) National Decertification Index (NDI).
As a requirement for maintaining an officer’s certification, re-investigate their backgrounds at least once every five years. The reinvestigation should include but not be limited to a criminal records check, traffic records check, credit check and interview of at least three credible references.
Close the loophole that allows officers facing a disciplinary hearing to resign prior to the hearing thereby avoiding termination and decertification by the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission (MPCTC) and enabling them to find employment with another law enforcement agency. Needed clarifying language would permit, require or encourage a disciplinary hearing even if the accused officer were to resign in an effort to avoid termination. At the hearing, the officer should be afforded all of the rights and privileges they would receive were they still employed as a law enforcement officer. If the officer chooses not to participate, the hearing should be held without them, with the disposition forwarded to the MPCTC for action.
Another area in urgent need of attention is the investigation of in-custody deaths or deaths resulting from an officer’s use of force. In Pillar Two: Policy & Oversight contained in the report by The President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing (cops.usdoj.gov/pdf/taskforce/TaskForce_FinalReport.pdf), recommendations regarding the investigation of deaths resulting from legal intervention include;
- 2.2.2 ACTION ITEM: These policies should also mandate external and independent criminal investigations in cases of police use of force resulting in death, officer-involved shootings resulting in injury or death, or in custody deaths.
- 2.2.3 ACTION ITEM: The task force encourages policies that mandate the use of external and independent prosecutors in cases of police use of force resulting in death, officer-involved shootings resulting in injury or death, or in-custody deaths.
Maryland should adopt, by statute, mandatory investigation by a third-party law enforcement agency, review by a third-party prosecutor and presentment before a grand jury in cases of police use of force resulting in death; officer-involved shootings resulting in injury or death; or in-custody deaths.
These proposed measures are widely accepted by those who acknowledge the need for change, as reasonable, likely to attain consensus and potentially impactful in preventing the hiring of and/or retention of problem officers as well as in increasing transparency and public trust in investigations involving police personnel involved in actions that cause loss of life or other grievous harm.
Karl Bickel, formerly second in command of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and former assistant professor of criminal justice, is retired from the U.S. Department of Justice and writes from Monrovia. He can be reached at KarlBickel @comcast.net.
(2) comments
Thank you Karl. I look forward to you being Sheriff and helping to correct the problems we have.
What problems are those, Dick?
