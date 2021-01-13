At one time, I thought the U.S. Postal Service was the best in the world. You could drop a first-class letter in a mailbox going to a remote village in Alaska, or to a service person on Okinawa and expect the letter to arrive in a reasonable amount of time.
When I was in Vietnam in 1968-69, I received mail and packages from the East Coast usually in seven days.
Now the USPS level of service is unbelievably bad. Bills are received past the “pay by date” involving late charges through no fault of the recipient.
We now use the USPS “tracking software” to track just where our mail is. My wife’s CVS/Caremark prescription order was “accepted” at the Wilkes Barre USPS Facility on Dec. 19. Then it began a real odyssey. On Dec. 22, it rolled around the Lancaster, Pennsylvania, facility. Then, on Dec. 27, it arrived at the District Heights, Maryland, facility. On Dec. 27, we were told: “In Transit, arriving late. Your package will arrive later than expected but is still on its way. It is currently in transit to the next facility.”
Guess what, as of Jan. 12, the package still has not arrived. Where it might be, who knows?
Some of this delay might be blamed on COVID, but the fact this package has bounced all around, points to a grievous management problem. COVID or no COVID, the U.S. Postal Service is going downhill fast and this requires perhaps severe corrective action.
And, do our elected officials care about the condition of the USPS? Apparently not!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.