The Associated Press article Tuesday about mental health needs for veterans needs to be expanded. Some of us are instinctively aware that after the last two months of this horrific pandemic, many Americans including veterans, will be facing mental health problems.
As usual, these problems take a back seat to medical crises. Unfortunately, national, state and local leaders have not yet addressed the oncoming resurgence of drug and alcohol abuse, growing rates of suicide, how many have witnessed the sudden death of loved ones, the impact of unemployment as these issues affect our behavior and thinking. What is being done nationally, and locally to address these important mental health issues?
We need to prepare for the resurgence of varying problems individuals will have just as we addressed the need for ventilators in hospitals and we were unable to obtain them. States have slashed much-needed funds to address drug addiction, mental health clinics, and the availability of mental health care providers including psychiatrists, psychologists, counselors and designated places where there are resources.
Who is in charge of preparing for the effort to reach so many who will need extensive treatment and counseling? Have we learned anything from playing "catch-up" during this pandemic? It is urgent that we understand that now is the time to prepare for the onslaught of mental health problems that will be prominent when this horrendous period we have all suffered through ends.
