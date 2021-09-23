Joe Biden, “come on, man,” you are supposed to be the president of the United States. That means you must obey the oath you took to support the Constitution of the United States. Your first order of business is to prevent invasion and insurrection from outside and inside the country.
You are doing neither. You invite invasion from outside the country by welcoming people coming here illegally across our southern border by the thousands. You are busing them to our cities. As reported, over 21 percent have COVID-19. Most of them have had no vaccines. Therefore, you are promoting an outside attack on our country with the means to kill thousands of Americans. At the same time, you are attacking leaders of American states for not doing more to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That is hypocritical and un-American.
You support invasion from the inside of our country by organizations with militant adherents who conduct violence in many of our cities. You have done nothing to stop this destruction of America from the inside. You, by your silence, and politicians in some states and others like “the squad” in Congress even support defunding the police.
You have shown stupidity in leaving Afghanistan. You pulled our troops out first — leaving Americans, our war equipment and Afghani helpers behind for the enemy. This is the exact reverse of what an American president would do. You left Americans behind enemy lines and left the world’s respect for America on the tarmac of the Afghan airport.
You are authorizing trillions of dollars for mostly liberal projects. You authorize actions to increase inflation which reduces American’s lifestyle. This includes stopping everything Donald Trump did to bring America to an energy independent country. This is seen in the article “Biden team is seeking ways to address rising energy prices” on Aug. 12, which shows a sign with gas prices from $3.49 to $4.29. These prices were at least $1.20 less per gallon less than a year ago. You seeking ways to address this brings only silence which is better than the destructive actions you would more than likely end up enforcing.
William Bugg
Monrovia
Lost me at “obey your oath” right out the gate. Trump junkies have a special kind of ignorance on what it means for a president to follow the constitution. Biden might have 99 problems, but insurrection ain’t one of them Bugg.
I think it is awesome of Mr. Bugg for charging Biden with insurrection. Bugg's hero, the twice impeached Trump, would be so proud that Trump's adversary - our president - is being accused of what Trump is obviously guilty of. Biden's presidency is not going off without a hitch, but having Trump gone is like a cancer gone into remission. Let's all be thankful for that.
Thousands of migrants are behind deported as you typed this. Many make the journey based on rumors of "changing policy"... No policy has changed, Biden didn't open the doors to unfettered migration - that's a Fox News lie that unfortunately many believe. Can you imagine for a split second how terrible it must be in their home countries is they're willing to make such a dangerous journey? Of course most aren't vaccinated... Their home countries have failing health care infrastructure! It's not the relatively low number of migrants driving the surge of COVID in the US. It's the millions of Americans refusing to get vaccinated.
Aren't you glad that you live in a country that allows to rant, make biased claims, and show your prejudice. Always the same tune, and always as flat an off key. Sad.
Mr. Bugg,
"and left the world’s respect for America on the tarmac of the Afghan airport." A classic line but also a deeply troubling line.
And his immigration policy and enforcement, or more precisely, his lack of policy and enforcement could create a draconian backlash, similar to the wall They were able to fool some for awhile that it was the anti-vaxxers that spurred the spread of the delta variant. But the myriad of mistakes are so egregious that the seemingly impenetrable deflector shields of the MSM are being withdrawn and the real story is coming to light. Thousands upon thousands of undocumented, unlawful, highly contagious folks have been distributed throughout the south and Midwest, similar to injecting an infected needle into the body of a healthy person. And these folks that dwell in crowded conditions live in the shadows and will resist vaccinations.
Biden , the first truly "puppet President" in my lifetime is fast becoming the worst President in our history.
The US is deporting thousand upon thousands every day. Blame the MILLIONS of highly contagious Americans who refuse to get vaccinated and refuse to follow basic mitigation - congregating in crowded conditions like stadiums for a college football game and refused vaccines all these months. Open your eyes. Mass migration is a problem, but the numbers don't match the problems you're claiming. 35k refugees sitting on the border didn't cause millions of Americans to refuse free safe effective vaccines. Migrants aren't forcing unvaccinated Americans into crowded arenas, parties, concerts, festivals, etc...
Frankie F
You mention 35,000. How about the hundreds of thousands since the Delta variant was known. " The U.S. Border Patrol reported nearly 200000 encounters with migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border in July." (Pew research). Just July.
