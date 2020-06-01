I noticed in the May 12 edition that the editorial cartoon of the day was a graduate who was listening to a virtual graduation speech. “Worst commencement speech ever” is said as the speaker was talking about the job report. Seniors this year are faced with a feeling of “I’ll never find a job.”
In October 1975, I graduated from Frederick County School for Practical Nursing. Our graduation speaker told us that nurses were not needed as there were far too many and we were going to have a very hard time getting a job. Two days later, I applied for a job in nursing. I was told that if I could be there the next morning at 6 a.m. I had a job. After that, I never had to look for a job again. They always came to me.
Message here is: Don’t give up. It’s out there. You are responsible for you.
Sue Clabaugh
Thurmont
