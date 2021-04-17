Over 20 percent of the U.S. adult population has a diagnosable mental health condition. Suicide is now that second leading cause of death among people in this country between the ages of 10-34. Most of us are, therefore, somehow impacted by mental illness by having a family member, friend, co-worker, community member or ourselves living with a mental health disorder. The numerous negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant racial unrest have resulted in even more of us suffering (almost 4x more) from feelings of anxiety and depression. Add to this the recent tragic shooting in our community, and one could conclude that we are experiencing a mental health crisis requiring immediate supports.
The Frederick County Mental Health Association (MHA) has been and continues to provide timely and effective mental health services to the Frederick community during the past turbulent year and most recently in the wake of the active-shooter incident that occurred on Tuesday, April 6. Without being asked and within a few hours, clinical staff from MHA reached out to the people and businesses impacted by the shooting to offer Critical Incident Stress Debriefing, a small group, supportive crisis intervention aimed at lessening the impact of trauma, helping those involved recover, and identifying people who might need additional help/support after a traumatic event.
This service is offered by MHA at a low cost (donation) or no cost as an important support to members of our community impacted by significant traumatic events. Most of us are not aware of this service because we are fortunate to never have needed it. In addition, MHA offers a 24/7 hotline (211) available to our community for call-in crisis support, again at no cost to the person calling. A seven-day-a-week, walk-in clinic is another free service available to anyone in our community to get same-day crisis intervention.
Frederick County is privileged to have MHA quietly, confidentially, and effectively bringing hope and relief to many Frederick County residents suffering from acute or long-term mental health challenges. As a nonprofit organization, MHA relies heavily on public and foundation grants and donations from the community to maintain the services and programs they offer. May is Mental Health Awareness month. Let’s all work to reduce the stigma of mental health disorders and raise awareness of, and support for the excellent mental health services we have here in our own community.
Ann C. McGreevy is president of the Mental Health Association Board of Directors
