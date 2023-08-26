After following the case of Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and Robert Krop, which is mentioned almost daily in the paper, one thing stands out to me.

Jenkins could have simply said to a couple of his deputies: "Hey, guys, I've got a treat for you. I need you to go over to The Machine Gun Nest and spend a couple of hours shooting up targets with these new automatic weapons they just got in. Then, to make sure the i's are dotted and the t's are crossed, we'll write an 'evaluation' and file it. Have fun."

