After following the case of Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and Robert Krop, which is mentioned almost daily in the paper, one thing stands out to me.
Jenkins could have simply said to a couple of his deputies: "Hey, guys, I've got a treat for you. I need you to go over to The Machine Gun Nest and spend a couple of hours shooting up targets with these new automatic weapons they just got in. Then, to make sure the i's are dotted and the t's are crossed, we'll write an 'evaluation' and file it. Have fun."
Seriously: What sheriff's deputy wouldn't like to shoot some automatic rifles? The fact that he didn't do that indicates to me that he never thought it was seriously a big deal — just a formality. Right?
Likewise, Krop could have called up the sheriff and said: "Listen, Chuck. I need you to get someone over here to fire these weapons and write an evaluation, so there aren't any administrative snafus that anyone could exploit."
Well, he didn't do that, so obviously he didn't think it was any big deal, either.
However, they should have realized that in a "Blue" state, someone would find a loophole to finally get the drop on our "good ole' boy" sheriff.
"Yay. We've got him where we want him now. He's made a mistake."
And since they found that loophole, every fair and reasonable motion and request has been flat-out denied, denied, denied by judges who are almost certainly happy to live in a Blue state (imagine that).
Automatic weapons and conservative law enforcement officers are already hot-button topics these days. (They forgot to file a piece of paper? Quick! Call the News-Post! This is big!)
I'm not saying this whole affair doesn't reek of political motivation, but if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it probably is a duck.
