I am responding to Matt Edens’ commentary (Page A11, Tuesday, Aug. 2 edition of the Frederick News-Post), “‘Montgomery County North’ is mostly a distraction,” which is directed at county executive candidate Mike Hough and seeks to discredit Mr. Hough and his use of the term “Montgomery County North.”

His commentary focuses on the land development as the basis for the use of this term. Mr. Edens also takes pot shots at Mr. Hough’s day job as manager of a U.S. congressional representative’s staff. While land development is certainly part of the Montgomery County North meaning, it is not the most insidious part. The bigger and more insidious part of the meaning of this term is the mentality of the local government that there is never enough regulation and regulators, there is never enough tax money to collect, forbidding the use of common sense and the eradication of the idea that local government is there to serve the public, not vice versa.

mikebinkley2022

Mike Hough handpicked QAnon moron Dan Cox to be a delegate. He led Trump's bid for reelection in Frederick County and stumped for Trump alongside Cox in Pennsylvania. Hough continues to support Cox (who called Mike Pence a traitor for doing his constitutional duty) and Trump (who, alongside with allowing a mob to try to take out Congress, now appears to have violated the Espionage Act). You know that Hough continues to support these two because he could have spoken out as the sole Republican running for County Executive, but chose not to. Taxes schmaxes - I need leaders who believe in the governing document of this nation and refuse to support would be autocrats.

public-redux
public-redux

Any candidate for office who believes Trump’s lies lacks the judgment to serve competently. Any candidate who doesn’t believe Trump’s lies but won’t say so lacks courage and integrity. I don’t know if Hough is dumb or cowardly. It doesn’t much matter as both are disqualifying.

