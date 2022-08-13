I am responding to Matt Edens’ commentary (Page A11, Tuesday, Aug. 2 edition of the Frederick News-Post), “‘Montgomery County North’ is mostly a distraction,” which is directed at county executive candidate Mike Hough and seeks to discredit Mr. Hough and his use of the term “Montgomery County North.”
His commentary focuses on the land development as the basis for the use of this term. Mr. Edens also takes pot shots at Mr. Hough’s day job as manager of a U.S. congressional representative’s staff. While land development is certainly part of the Montgomery County North meaning, it is not the most insidious part. The bigger and more insidious part of the meaning of this term is the mentality of the local government that there is never enough regulation and regulators, there is never enough tax money to collect, forbidding the use of common sense and the eradication of the idea that local government is there to serve the public, not vice versa.
Over the last eight years, county government has slid into this Montgomery County mentality. The focus of local government has veered away from core local government functions of public safety, public roads, public utilities and sound land use management, and it instead tries to conform to the latest woke trends. The county government has regularly increased property taxes, even during the pandemic, without meaningful efforts to limit the increases by the majority of elected officials, who disingenuously claim no tax rate increase equals no tax increase. Try being a small business or homeowner and getting a plan approved or permit through the county system, and you will find very little empathy from the majority of county elected officials, most of whom have never run a business or managed a staff of any size.
Thus, regardless of your party affiliation, if you want a return to some common sense; local government being judicious with your tax money; a return to a focus on core local government issues; better land use planning; and better support for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, then Mike Hough should be your choice for county executive. Sen. Hough does possess significant management experience and has demonstrated his ability to work across the aisle during his tenure in the Maryland legislature. Despite Mr. Edens’ attempts to put a negative label on Mike Hough, he would be a more balanced and fairer leader of local government who would deliver better core local government services to county residents.
Mike Hough handpicked QAnon moron Dan Cox to be a delegate. He led Trump's bid for reelection in Frederick County and stumped for Trump alongside Cox in Pennsylvania. Hough continues to support Cox (who called Mike Pence a traitor for doing his constitutional duty) and Trump (who, alongside with allowing a mob to try to take out Congress, now appears to have violated the Espionage Act). You know that Hough continues to support these two because he could have spoken out as the sole Republican running for County Executive, but chose not to. Taxes schmaxes - I need leaders who believe in the governing document of this nation and refuse to support would be autocrats.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Any candidate for office who believes Trump’s lies lacks the judgment to serve competently. Any candidate who doesn’t believe Trump’s lies but won’t say so lacks courage and integrity. I don’t know if Hough is dumb or cowardly. It doesn’t much matter as both are disqualifying.
