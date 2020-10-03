I share Ed Hinde’s concern for youth homelessness expressed in his Opinion column of Sept. 25th.
He wrote of homeless youth 16-24 years of age, and I was surprised that he did not mention military service as an option that would provide not only safe housing and nutritious meals, but also educational opportunities. I’m sure that many News-Post readers received those benefits followed by, in many cases, advanced education via the GI Bill.
Military service is not for everyone, but should not be overlooked as a possible opportunity in early adulthood.
William N. Butler
Frederick
