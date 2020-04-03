I write in response to the “Ask the Doctors” article you published on page B3 of the March 31 News-Post. I was very surprised and frightened to see that you had published an article denying the existence of a COVID-19 pandemic. If your intent was that this was to be an April Fool’s story, then you got the date wrong – to say nothing of the extremely questionable taste of publishing such a ‘story’ on the same day that the first COVID-19 death was announced here in Frederick County.
Your reckless publication of the false claim that this is not a pandemic, when the WHO had already declared this a pandemic on March 11, we were and are under a state of emergency and Governor Hogan’s mandatory stay-at-home order here in Maryland, there are already nearly a million cases of COVID-19 affecting every country in the world including well over 160,000 U.S. citizens, is unconscionable. This will encourage more people in Frederick County to ignore social distancing and the governor’s stay-at-home order thereby risking the health and lives of our fellow citizens. Shame on you!
Mark Sullivan
Ijamsville
