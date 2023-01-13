I support citizens’ right to have a referendum in Thurmont on an annexation of part of the Simmers farm. But information about the project has been twisted and facts have been left out.
Some have said this was pushed through during COVID-19. That’s ridiculous. This property was part of two master plans for more than 20 years. Development discussions started before the pandemic.
Another accusation is that the board is in the developer’s pocket, which is ludicrous. We tried to get extras and additional funds from the developer beyond what is required.
If this annexation fails, we will lose out on over $1 million that could go toward upgrades of roads, water, sewer, communications, pumps and generators, which otherwise would have to come from tax increases.
Some people say the commissioners should be neutral and not advocate for the development. I am only responding to accusations I have heard.
Another misconception is that people think they will stop any development on that property. The developer has the right to develop on existing land currently within town limits.
He also will most likely approach the county about developing the parcel outside the town. That parcel is zoned AG (agricultural), with the county master plan designating it to R-5 high density.
If the zoning changes, the town will have lost a lot of money that could be put to good use.
When citizens ask the Board of Commissioners for items or services, we try to oblige. But when we try to get more customer service-oriented businesses, restaurants, urgent care and medical testing facilities, and more, we are told that the demographics and lack of growth do not support these things.
Businesses will tell us there is not enough affordable housing and development in the town. Younger generations don’t want large single-family detached homes that require a lot of maintenance.
The local paper reported that on Jan. 1, that according to Moody's Analytics, multifamily vacancies will have hit a five-year low, and the demand for affordable housing will continue to outstrip supply.
To correct other misinformation: We have adequate existing infrastructure. The streets in the design for this project are wide enough for emergency apparatus. They are not Section 8 housing, which is a government subsidy to make homes more affordable.
This referendum, which will be held on Jan. 17, has not been about getting the truth out, but about keeping a development out of someone’s backyard. Unfortunately, the silent majority will not vote, for whatever reason, and that is usually what happens. I hope the electorate does its homework and finds out the facts.
If the annexation passes, we could have homes that seniors and younger generations can afford, and your children can be closer home.
Whatever the outcome, I hope civility prevails.
Editor's note: Hooper is a Thurmont town commissioner.
