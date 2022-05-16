I am wondering if there is a way to submit photos of car tags of people parking in handicapped parking places?
I understand the police are too busy to fully monitor these spaces, but if people from the streets had an email address to upload photos of people parking in these spaces without a handicap license plate or tag in the window, perhaps this would not be violated so much! It is happening way too much!
Perhaps they could receive a letter warning them, and then the second time it happens, give them a fine. It is hard for handicapped people to get to places of business when people take these parking places. That is why they are issued these plates/tags in the first place. Too many people are violating this. Can the police please have an email address the public can use to report the violations? Thanks!
Teresea McMillan
Thurmont
