Regarding the June 2 article "Owners, players revert to salary squabbles of old," how typical in this time, when millions of Americans are out of work and would do almost anything to resume their jobs, that the spoiled millionaires of Major League Baseball — both players and owners — must squabble over whether they can survive on mere millions (or maybe tens of millions) instead of their usual tens of millions (or hundreds of millions).
Imagine a player slated for $30 million this year trying to survive on a mere $10 million? Or an owner who normally would profit $100 million having to settle for only $30 million?
Unfortunately, this takes the salaries away from the majority of players who make close to the minimum each year, as well as the thousands of minor leaguers who have yet to see their chance to ascend to the greed level of some of the major leaguers materialize. These privileged elite forget that they are paid exorbitantly to play a game, unlike the millions out of work whose employment consists of the much more menial but necessary tasks of life that allow these privileged to enjoy their apex standard of living.
If the MLB owners and privileged players can't come to terms, why not allow the minor leagues to restart and fill the vacuum left by the absence of the national pastime? If MLB never resumes this year, it won't be a major loss, at least not to the fans whose support has once again been trivialized. At least the rich won't get richer when they earn nothing because of their selfish obstinacy.
