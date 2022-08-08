I’m sorry, but I have to say in response to the column (Page A11, Tuesday, Aug. 2 edition of the Frederick News-Post), “‘Montgomery County North’ is mostly a distraction,” Mike Hough is totally correct that Frederick County is becoming Montgomery County North.

All you have to do is look at the southern half of the county to see all the housing growth and congestion. If we don’t vote for a course correction in November, the two counties will be indistinguishable in 10 years.

