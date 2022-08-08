I’m sorry, but I have to say in response to the column (Page A11, Tuesday, Aug. 2 edition of the Frederick News-Post), “‘Montgomery County North’ is mostly a distraction,” Mike Hough is totally correct that Frederick County is becoming Montgomery County North.
All you have to do is look at the southern half of the county to see all the housing growth and congestion. If we don’t vote for a course correction in November, the two counties will be indistinguishable in 10 years.
Montgomery County is known by its own residents as the county of outrageously high property taxes with habitual knee-jerk increases, unmanageable congestion and an increase in criminal gang activity. The tax problem extends to even young professional renters who while trying to get ahead see their cost of living skyrocket to unfathomable heights. Can they get a break?
Frederick County is changing. Residents don’t like its new direction. Heck, just a few years ago, a radical left-wing social justice warrior like Jessica Fitzwater would have zero chance of winning a countywide race. Now, thanks to rapid development, liberal transplants voted for her, and a bunch of radicals have won the Democrat primaries.
Frederick County voters face a critical choice in this election. Do we maintain our suburban and rural heritage, or do we become Montgomery County North with high taxes, overdevelopment, congestion and high crime?
If you want real leadership, join me in voting for Mike Hough. If you want Montgomery County-style liberals calling everyone racist — and lecturing us on the environmental hazards of charcoal grills — vote Jessica Fitzwater.
