Former Attorney General Bill Barr, in a recent interview with NBC’s “Today,” was asked if he would vote for Trump if he wins the party nomination in 2024. Barr all but said he would.
Basically, he said that even if Trump tried to rig the election, destroy our democratic system, and did many bad and illegal things, “because I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic party, it’s inconceivable to me that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee.”
There you have it in a nutshell. In a view that’s shared by more Republicans than not, that single statement shows how pervasive is the moral rot that has infected and permeated the Republican party. For them, there is no morality, no right or wrong. There is only being in power or not. When convinced that the greatest threat to the country is the other party, any means can be justified to stop them.
Rigging elections, armed protest and rebellion, breaking laws, and even civil war, all become justifiable if your single goal is to stop Democrats. At this point in history, without a cogent party platform except for an unquestioning fealty to Trump, all Republicans have to hold them together is their intense hatred of Democrats. This is exemplified by their reflexive and unreasoned criticism to anything that Joe Biden does.
If we are to remain a truly great country, morality must always come before politics or policy. The basic honor, integrity and decency of a person should be the first and foremost qualification for a president. I would vote for an honest, decent person for president, even if he was in the other party and espoused policies I did not agree with, before I would vote for a lying, dishonest person in my own party who had no moral foundation whatsoever other than his own self-aggrandizement.
Until the great majority of Americans share this view, our country will continue its descent into raw partisan warfare and eventual dissolution.
Kevin Haney
Thurmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.