I just read the article in this morning’s News-Post about the first case of coronavirus in Frederick County. I was very disappointed that Dr. Barbara Brookmyer did not identify the woman with the virus, seeking to protect the person’s privacy.
It seems to me in this time of crisis that the safety of all is more important. Information should have been given as to where this woman had been after coming in contact with the person from Italy.
We should all be aware of where we have been recently and whom we have come in contact with in order to let people know if they might have been exposed, should we be infected. Please protect the future possible infections as well as you do the privacy of those who have the virus.
Tom Darby
Adamstown
