I am writing to share additional information previously left out of the article on “Middletown’s Saylor Poffenbarger Transferring from UConn” written on Nov. 15, 2021.
It is important to note why Saylor transferred from UConn. It was not because of UConn’s lack of academic excellence or inadequate campus life. UConn is a phenomenal academic institution. She transferred because it was not the best fit for her or what Saylor needed from her college experience.
COVID-19 limited opportunities for engagement. Additionally, Saylor transitioned from high school to college early, which can be challenging at any time — but especially during a pandemic. Saylor and the Poffenbarger family are thankful for the opportunity UConn provided for her, and we are excited to find the institution that is the best fit for her moving forward.
Amy Poffenbarger
Middletown
