I commend your coverage of the Amazon story so far, but there are still important questions that need to be answered. And, thus, I was surprised by your editorial on Feb. 12 bemoaning the loss of $30 billion and implicitly criticizing our county leaders as if they have failed us.
Before you jump on the bandwagon with Sen. Michael Hough, aren’t you the least bit curious about Amazon’s demands. As Amazon dictated, the discussions were held in secret, and there are many details that we don’t know.
So, how can we find out more about this deal? If The Frederick News-Post can’t learn the facts, then perhaps the deal was not a good one for the citizens of Frederick County. It is easy to get seduced by promises of big money — so easy that we can forget to care about anything else. For example, I live in Urbana. Where in Urbana were they thinking of putting these data centers? Not only were the sites lacking in the tremendous amount of infrastructure required to operate data centers, but data centers generate pollution that would have threatened this “treasured landscape” of Frederick County.
Sen. Hough has shown his hand of how he will govern if elected: sell off the county to the highest bidder and ask questions later. I expect the editors of The Frederick News-Post to put a little more balance in their journalism.
