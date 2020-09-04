In response to Susan Haney’s letter of Wednesday, Sept. 2, I must ask, “More of what same?” Is she suggesting that, again, President Trump’s opponents will not accept the results of a legal election? Is she suggesting that, again, the press will spend an entire presidency distorting news stories?
For the past three and a half years, members of the press, Democrats, and liberal celebrities have been demonizing President Trump. Rep. Rashida Tlaib started the post election vitriol upon being sworn in, with her statement,”We’re going to impeach the mf’er!” Illegal spying on the Trump campaign occurred even before the election and culminated in a bogus Russia collusion investigation. Then there was the hasty and unsuccessful Congressional impeachment attempt. Celebrities all over the country feel free to mimic and ridicule the president, even going as far as Kathy Griffin’s photo of herself holding Trump’s severed head. Never in the history of our country has a president, or the presidency, been treated with such disrespect.
The press, Trump opponents and possibly Ms. Haney have spent his presidency trying to convince us that he is responsible for division in our country. It’s horrifying.
Patricia Kelly
Frederick
(1) comment
I'm so sick of these bleeding hearts for the limp orange. Oh my, poor donnie boy has been attacked over and over, as he has done to everyone who opposes him. Wake up everyone! Stop pretending there have been protests in the streets since the idiot was elected by those caring more about their republican party than their country. There was a march...oooo...scary and offensive, because women don't want to be grabbed by their vaginas (sorry if the proper term is offensive) or have members of congress tell them what they can and cannot do with their own body. The current protests are because some jerk off cops think it is okay to use excessive force against the Black community. The protests are legitimate and necessary. I do not know how the families of these individuals effected by police violence can speak with such grace and call for peace because if my son is ever hurt by law enforcement, I cannot say I will be as graceful. I may want revenge for someone shooting my son 7 times. For some reason, some White folk think racism doesn't exist and that we should believe them. Black people experience this first hand. It is not about feelings as DA Barr stated in his interview on CNN. Whatever. The White people in my life have said for years, there is no racism. I call BS over and over. And now, we have people still defending the most morally corrupt individual of my lifetime who has allowed over 185,000 to die on his watch. Bush allowed over 1,800 to perish during Katrina and he was raked over the coals (yes I realize he could not run again). Why do you all keep giving this abhorrent, vile, POS such reverence? Would you revere Christ if he came down from heaven or if donnie boy said he was weak, would you turn from him as well? I don't know what has happened to the party. The informed republicans I know are voting for Biden because they are Americans first, then republicans. The ride or die for donnie folks can never answer legitimately why they think he is such a great president. It's all about owning the libs...seriously...you all are so cool...in your own minds.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.