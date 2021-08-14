This summer we didn’t need the cicadas. We had the Sunday night concerts in Baker Park. I would have preferred the cicadas. I’m not expecting Glenn Miller. Who’s Glenn Miller you ask, but just once, or being greedy twice, could we have a band that couldn’t be heard three blocks away?
How about a country group who sing lyrics you can understand. Jazz is great. One of the service bands would be a real treat. Does anyone play dance music, the kind where you do more than shuffle your feet and shake?
Frederick is so fortunate to have that wonderful band shell and the surrounding areas in which to sit on a beautiful Sunday evening. Just a couple of times could we have what we “old folks” remember as music?
The concerts have been very well attended, which probably means few will agree with me, but at least this letter isn’t about Kai Hagen and the sheriff.
Dorinne Armstrong
Frederick
