To all the parents out there:
Thank your teachers this year. Send a quick email to each one. Write a one-line note on a card. Give them a hug (if they’re OK with it). Thank the ones you and your kid loved, and thank the ones you weren’t so wild about, too. Thank the subs who showed up. This year has been beyond brutal for education staff. We are dealing with the aftermath of virtual schooling, an ongoing global pandemic, COVID cases in our classrooms like whack-a-mole, unprecedented disrespect and behavioral challenges from students, too little mental health support for them or us, too little parent support, hate-filled public meetings, being called pedophiles and groomers, and the horrifying never-ending shootings.
Take 10 minutes to reach out to each of your children’s teachers to say thanks for being there, thanks for not quitting, thanks for continuing despite it all, thanks for anything, for everything. In middle and high school, we usually only hear from parents when they are unhappy about something. Tell us the good stuff. We need it right now. Especially now.
We are constantly on alert and more than ever after Uvalde. Every moment at school, we check for weak points, good hiding spots and escape routes. We carry that weight every single minute, knowing that so many young lives depend on our doing the right thing in a split-second, no mistakes. When the unthinkable, now commonplace, happens, we will be the ones who immediately risk our lives to save your children. We don’t opt out, we don’t wait.
And thank the rest of the school staff too. The administrators in their thankless jobs that are becoming ever more challenging, the bus drivers, the cafeteria workers, the support staff, the custodians, the secretaries, all of them.
We need it this year. More than any other year.
From a 25-year teacher,
Elizabeth Paul
Hagerstown
Elizabeth Paul teaches middle school science in the Frederick County Public Schools system.
(1) comment
Thank YOU Elizabeth!
