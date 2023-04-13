Walt Staruk’s letter “More to the story about the AR-15” in the April 5 Frederick News-Post includes the following about the AR-15: “One trigger pull fires one and only one round. This makes it unsuitable for military use, so it is not a military weapon.”
In World War II, the two most iconic U.S. military long-guns were the M1 Garand and the M1 .30 Cal. Carbine both of which were semi-automatic.
In World War I the standard long-gun was the bolt-action M1903 Springfield.
Even today, U.S. military snipers prefer bolt-action rifles.
In addition, the letter’s definition of the term “semi-automatic” is incomplete.
The AR-15 is an auto-loader. The previous shot provides the energy to automatically load the next round into the firing chamber.
Otherwise, a double-action revolver with its one round fired per trigger pull would be considered a semi-automatic handgun, even though it is the finger pressure on the trigger that advances the cylinder.
Some rifles, such as the M-16 and AK-47, used in Vietnam and later conflicts, came equipped with a lever that selected amongst safe, semi-automatic or full-automatic fire. The rifles required a semi-automatic mode of fire because it is more easily controlled and accurate, and doesn’t burn through ammo.
As Dylan might have said: “When your misdirection fails and disinformation don’t pull you through, don’t put on any airs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.