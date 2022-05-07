While the number of bicyclists out riding at any time in Frederick County are a drop in the bucket compared to the amount of motor vehicle operations, they certainly are required to follow the rules of the road (“Cyclists to fall under great scrutiny from deputies,” May 3). However, with the vast amount of motorists compared to a relatively minuscule amount of cyclists, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office should also focus on improving road safety by insuring that motorists are also following regulations when it comes to sharing the road with cyclists.
According to Maryland law, bicyclists are legally authorized users of the roadway, and they have right-of-way to motor vehicles in a number of different situations. Giving less than 3 feet of distance when passing a bicycle, for example, and other violations are punishable by law.
The Maryland State Police and the Maryland Department of Transportation have produced an educational law enforcement video used to educate police — and the public — throughout Maryland regarding bicycle laws and road use. The video, available on YouTube and bikemaryland.org, helps to explain the regulations and thus could help in reducing crashes and fatalities, which are almost exclusively suffered by the bicyclist, not the motor vehicle operator. This video should be required viewing for all law enforcement officials, and recommended for motorists.
Patricia Coates
Frederick
