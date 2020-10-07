I would like the citizens of Mount Airy to read up on the Joint Annexation Resolution No. 2020-43, also known as the Harrison-Leishear Property Annexation. The town council and mayor believe that they can keep control of any building on the Harrison-Leishear property if they annex it into the town.
But the resolution, if signed in current form, already states where the developer will build and how many buildings will be built. The resolution states 38, possibly 3-to-5 story buildings will be developed on this property directly behind a residential neighborhood with an allowance of 50 feet from the property lines.
In a recent town survey, they listed pro’s like, getting a park four-times the size of Watkins park and having access to a much-needed water source, but a small industrial park would be developed. An industrial park 125 to 165 acres in size is not small. That’s eight-times the size of Watkins Park. The parkland is currently earmarked for the wetlands. That will be expensive to develop if even allowed by the EPA.
Interestingly, the town of Mount Airy is openly against the rezoning of the land abutting the Falling Green neighborhood to Employment Campus zoning, but is willing to rezone the Harrison-Leishear property to OPE, which is Mount Airy’s zoning for Employment Campus. Between this annexation proposed along the Md. 27 corridor, and the Center Street connection with the proposed development there, what kind of catastrophic traffic situation are we headed for? As there have been no environmental impact studies or traffic studies done and will not be done until after this annexation. Won’t that be a bit late?
Although the town’s elected officials will tell you that the town has been in discussion for years with the IDA over this land. So, tell me why are we now trying to push this through when the world is going through a pandemic and people cannot easily participate in the debate? Many residents struggle to participate in the current meetings. We have been reminded that our town citizens can bring the annexation to a referendum, but how exactly can the signatures needed to bring this issue to referendum be obtained during a pandemic? You can also become informed by viewing the last planning and zoning meeting on the Town of Mount Airy’s Facebook page.
Diane Perney
Mount Airy
