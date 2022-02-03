How much longer are we going to investigate Jan. 6 and President Trump? How much more money are we going to spend on this? And here is a question for you, when they are finished with that, will they open an investigation on President Biden and the mess of Afghanistan?
The way he just left billions of dollars of equipment, arms, ammunition, and even money in that country to be used against us. To have our technology reverse engineered and used against us, or even sold to a foreign power? And how about the Americans that were left behind. As of January 2022 there were still 80 Americans stranded there due to evacuation flights being grounded.
Have they been evacuated as of this date? Just wondering if they are as interested in justice for that issue and going after those responsible? No one talks about that anymore — the media has let it die. Truth is it was a complete screw up and the buck stopped at the president’s desk. Biden has shown many times since being elected he is not fit to govern this country.
He still lives in the fantasy world saying we are doing great, the economy, and unemployment is better than ever, and inflation is down. Those of us living in the real world know better. I believe, in his mind, he truly believes this to be true. November, this is where we start to get rid of those who have been trying to ruin our country, and who have succeeded in doing so. Chuck Schumer, and the missing Nancy Pelosi, and others are not to be trusted. They have nothing but their personal agenda at heart, and not the interests of the citizens of this country. If we do not make changes come November, there is no telling where our country will be in two more years.
Charles E. Hubbard
Middletown
