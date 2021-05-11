They look great! All of those kinetic sculptures that started life in Carroll Creek at the Market Street end, and are now in the creek at the Patrick Street end, look fabulous in their new location.
If you haven’t yet been down there to see them, I would urge you to do so. In my opinion, they look as good down there, as they looked awful at the other end. The area they are in now is quieter, less crowded and overall more conducive to a display of these interesting art forms.
There are not as many “things” to distract from them, thus the signage can be read, and the sculptures observed with not too many interruptions. Many thanks to whomever made the decision to move this artwork downstream. It certainly is a big improvement, not only for the art, but also both the before and after display areas. Who would have thought such a small move would have made such a big difference. It is just wonderful.
