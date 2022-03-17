The March 14 article in The Frederick News-Post about the only female rabbi and other Jews fleeing the war in the Ukraine reminded me of the lengthy history of the religious persecution of the Jewish people throughout the ages.
Once, years ago, the Ukraine was not a friendly place where Jewish people could live peacefully, but that changed slowly after World War II, and in 2022, there were thousands of Jewish families who called that country home. Their president, courageously leading the country, now facing unprovoked aggression by the Russian despot, Vladimir Putin, is Jewish. And once again, Jews all over Ukraine are on the move to quickly leave and find refuge elsewhere.
In just a few weeks, Jewish people all over the world will celebrate the festival of Passover, the holiday that commemorates the Jews’ exodus from the tyranny of the pharaoh in Egypt, and their wandering 40 years in the desert before they reached the Promised-land. It appears that we Jews are always the first to leave when there is a major conflict in a place that we called “home.”
Witness the disastrous events in Russia, in the 1800s, when my grandparents hurriedly immigrated to the United States; the pogroms in European cities in the 1900s which forced Jews to leave their homes and flee to places which would accept them and integrate them into their citizenry. So we know, firsthand, what it means to loose our roots, and venture to unfamiliar locales where we must start the process of being acculturated to an entirely different way of life.
Fortunately, in this current horrific crisis, our homeland, Israel, is taking the lead, accepting the Jews fleeing from this disaster, taking with with them only the bare essentials. During the Passover Seder, as we read about the Exodus from Egypt thousands of years ago, we must be mindful of the current one happening before our eyes. Yes, it is incumbent that all of us, regardless of our religious beliefs, become one with the Ukrainians who are facing a modern-day Egyptian pharoah, (Putin) who has inflicted terror and unprovoked aggression on innocents.
alice haber
Frederick
The "genius" thing Putin did was to claim he is rescuing Ukraine from Nazi Jews who hate Christians. That is what Trump admires.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/feb/25/vladimir-putin-ukraine-attack-antisemitism-denazify
