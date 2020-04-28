I am writing today not just for myself, but as a possible spokesperson for unattractive people everywhere. My message is simple: Masks are awesome.
My own personal choice, since I gave all my good personal protective equipment to my nurse practitioner son, is the tubular bandana used by Florida fisherman to block the sun. Doubled up, these tubular bandanas make a formidable barrier to those pesky and possibly virus-laden water droplets that spew forth from our mouths and nose every time we talk, sneeze and cough.
The stretchy nature of these bandanas means they stay in place, and they can be positioned to cover not just the nose and mouth, but the ears, lower face and neck. Do you know who I look like when I have on a hat, sunglasses, and tubular bandana covering my ears, lower face and neck?
I look like Tom Brady if he was wearing a hat, sunglasses, and tubular bandana covering his ears, lower face and neck. In other words: Masks level the playing field for guys like me. My wife says I have never looked better, and she has encouraged me to wear the bandanas not only when I venture out, but also when I am at home.
Masks seem to be here to stay. From what I can tell from watching TV, testing for the virus is widely available from 6 to 8 in the evening, but virtually non-existent otherwise.
Until we either know who has the virus through testing or surveillance drones scan us and shoot us with a bright orange paint ball, we are all probably better off wearing masks to protect everyone else. For your benefit and mine, I know you won’t be seeing me without a mask on anytime soon.
Mark Butt
Frederick
(2) comments
Great LTE Dr. Butt! The issue sure could use a little levity right about now.
Thanks, Mark. I’ve missed your writing!
