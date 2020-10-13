So if my choice for president is between a bellicose businessman who is pro-worker, pro-America, pro-life, pro-law enforcement, and pro-peace, and a doddering corrupt career politician who has been wrong on every issue — both domestic and foreign — for decades, and is now simply a trojan horse for the AOC wing of his party, I will gladly choose the former.
Trump 2020!
Well Jim Richards has certainly made it clear he is drinking his orange kool-aid with out question what his kool-aid actually contains. The orange kool-aid cult followers have also stated they are drinking their kool-aid without caring what the kool-aid contains and that is exactly how the orange one likes it as he looks out at his cult of orange kool-aid drinkers and knows it's just a matter of time before they are dead from the orange kool-aid.
Ditto. You forgot many pros: pro-racist, pro-sexist, pro-xenophobic, pro-homophobic, pro-adulter, pro-tax dodger, pro-draft dodger, pro-liar/cheater, pro-russia/north korea,
AND bully AND responsible for deaths of 100,000+ Americans AND locks kids in cages AND pro-Grab-Em-By-the.. AND endorsed by the Taliban And by the KKK
Burgessdr [thumbup]
Jim, you are a perfect example of the Donald Trump cult who does not know the truth and believes Donald Trump, a Sociopath liar.
Here is a mental exercise for Trump supporters. Remember back to 1991 when Trump said on Meet the Press that he was pro-choice and even against banning partial birth abortions? Fast forward to 2011 when he announced he changed his mind. Why do you think he was pro-choice, and why do you think he changed his mind? (Hint: Both answers have to do with what was best for him.)
Here is a mental exercise for Harris-Biden supporters. Why do you think Harris-Biden have flip flopped on fracking? Free health care for illegal aliens? Defunding the police? Just to name a few. [lol][ninja]
“ Well, there’s a classic parlor game of trying to find a little bit of daylight between running mates,” Buttigieg replied. “If people want to play that game, we could look into why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star.”
- Pete Buttigieg, Fox News
Whataboutism and button pushing in one post! You go bosco!
Distractions? That's all you have? Why can't you focus on the absolute sh**ty things Donnie Trump does even for a second there Boz? Are you wearing a mask over your eyes and ears too? How on earth can you excuse things trump has done and continues to do? No, Biden isn't a perfect choice and what candidate of yours and current occupant of the GOP offices has not DIRECTLY FLIPPED on major (more major) issues than Fracking? How many flipped on SCOTUS? Wow Boz....you are one piece of steadfast turd-polishing die-hard lover of things that just plain SU*K!!!
This is the lowest form of political commentary, sling a number of pejoratives at your opponents and make cut and paste claims. I remember when people were smarter than this.
I will be so glad when the election is over. I have reached the point where I do not even care which one wins. Every day the same drivel from the same commenters.
You definitely need to do something else, Tony. Please do, we don't want you to be upset. [lol]
Wait, weren't you a staunch Trump supporter? Trying to distance from the train wreck?
Everybody knows Jim Richards, he's from Thurmont and most of those who live there are suffering under the same pandemic as him, it's called the "Trump Cult Syndrome". I'm sure he's proud of his hero but he should try to use his expertise and get some electricity to spark an original thought in his mind. .
at least Trump came in with his own money instead of other politicians leaving rich with my money
You are sadly mistaken. Even other Trump supporters know this statement is far from the true. He’s taking and using “your” money in ways you wouldn’t care for if you stepped outside of his cult news channel and researched.
Are you sure? Reports are that he had debt up to his ears when elected and needs to pay a lot back very soon. And his hotels make a lot of money off the Secret Service and other US Government workers on official business.
Trump got his money through shady real estate and gambling businesses, bankruptcy courts, and for being a corrupt celebrity. He is in debt for over 400 million dollars. He makes a big show of giving his salary to charity, but he is making many more millions from other countries and businesses he should have divested from. Wake up.
Wow, is this practice for a Comedy Club tryout?
pro-communist. You cant have one without mentioning the other. Im sure there are many other pro’s that I forgot.
Author is living in an alternate world where Trump is Prince Valiant and that he somehow should be knighted. Same with the usual crew that can find no fault in Trumpidydump at all, and that have no reservations about his past and present whacked behavior. Trump has a rap sheet a mile long and decades deep that ranges from mafia-like behavior to creepy pedophile misogynistic sexual situations that have landed many charges including one of child rape. Author and his cadre of nitwit followers seem to have no issues with rampant and obvious racism and trumps full backing by the KKK and Nazi parties, who actively waive confederate and Nazi flags at his rallies. So...it makes me wonder if they themselves support those aspects of society. It would be no surprise, given the number of hate groups in MD that involve Nazis and KKK activities. Anyway....here's a mild version of Trump's rap sheet....surely you can find something redeeming in here, right? https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/01/donald-trump-scandals/474726/
A business man who bankrupted every casino he owned, he's pro-worker but hires illegal aliens instead of Americans, he's pro-America but creates foreign policy beneficial to our nations sworn enemies, he's pro-life but has paid for multiple abortions, he's pro-law enforcement so he can use them to clear the streets when he wants a photo-op at a church across the street, and pro-peace while he does everything he can to provoke a war with Iran...
Sounds like someone needs to do his research.
Trump 2020, Jim! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Mr. Richards, I could not have said it better myself. I would only add that I am not tired of winning, yet. According to Wheezy he is running for the senate. My guess is the campaign and The Party will put a lid on it until 11/3/20. KAG, Vote Trump 2020
Over 220K "winning" deaths in MD so far.
Meant in US
Oh this should be good, can't wait to read "the usual suspects" as they attack and counter-attack. One observation, pro-American implies you respect our Constitution. Clearly this buffoon of businessman does not. Of course the letter writer would have to read/ listen to a source other than Fox.
Fjulia, as opposed to your sources of Party propaganda. I’ll wait for you to tell me how the Greatest President does not respect the constitution, please enlighten me.
Obama used the Constitution for a door mat, and they say Trump doesn't respect it? THAT'S a good one! [lol]
Obama was and still is a constitutional lawyer CD...are you? You don't know the first thing about it since you can't tell Trump uses it as a snot rag. I'm guessing you have an idea of what the constitution is that may have been passed down from Robert E. Lee.
Here's that snotrag example for trump, CD...I'm sure you will ignore it or just not have the capacity to read it. https://www.theusconstitution.org/blog/president-trump-mocking-the-constitution/
Greggy, when I need something from an ignorant POS, you'll be the one I contact, OK?
Why don't we just start with his claim, in court, that the Constitution allows him as president not only to do what he wants, but to be free from any investigation as to whether he has done any wrong. The Supreme Court - THIS Supreme Court - shot him down 6-0 on that.
I would also like to know what parts of the Constitution 45 has violated. Please enlighten, with specific references.[ninja]
Emoluments for one, Bonzo. That much is abundantly clear. Peddling influence to foreign nationals. #2. Cripes bonzo...are you totally blind?
Here ya go Bisuick....more Trump issues with the constitution. https://constitutioncenter.org/blog/trump-and-the-constitution-a-year-in-review-and-our-coverage
1st Amendment also....and if it ISN'T a clear violation to you, also consider he has labeled the free press as the "enemy of the state" just like your dear pal Joseph Goebbels. https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/06/trumps-grotesque-violation-first-amendment/612532/
Boxcar...why don't you go visit some other sites than Fox...you may be surprised at what you find. I guess those keys on your computer must be broken.
Article 1, Section 9 - for one.
Oh snap bosco, slap down was quick and to the point.
A model businessman...starting with Daddy's money he lied that he was given, four bankruptcies on top of that.....here's a list of 50 reasons Trump is bad for workers. You work, right Piddle? Or are you one of the sponges you hate so much? https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/01/donald-trump-scandals/474726/
I'm not who you asked, but if I may contribute... Trump commenced violating the Constitution one second after he was sworn in. By refusing to hand over control of his business empire to a blind trust, he personally profits from his role as President by accepting money from foreigners who stay at his properties. He also attempted to hold the G7 summit at a location he owns so he could line his own pockets, and called the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution "phony". He has also stated that he thinks we should take the guns first and worry about due process second when discussing red-flag laws. His attacks on and threats against newspapers and news media has shown that he wishes to silence the free press. He constantly violates court orders in regards to spending money without approval from Congress, has sent the military to intervene in domestic issues, and ignores Congressional subpoenas. All that from a 3 minute Google search. I'm sure if you were inclined, you could easily find more.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Constant violation of Hatch Act, impeached , neoptism with family, pardons for convicted criminals who support him, illegal executive orders, possible tax evasion, refusal to allow testimony before Congress, etc...
Don't forget witness intimidation, lies under oath (I'm sure we have plenty of that). We all know OJ did it...yet he didn't get the initial conviction. Just 'cause Trumpydumb had a stacked and rushed impeachment does NOT mean he was without guilt....and he can and should still be brought to justice after he exits...which is entirely possible and likely. He is not done at all with the legal system, and his actions these days is of a frightened little boy who knows his time is about up before he goes behind the woodshed.
Piddle...if we have to point that out to you (which is in my other comments..so go read them, lazybones) then you have a serious mental capacity problem, and a problem grasping even quite simple concepts. No wonder Trump can fool some of the people all of the time...he's hornswaggled poor Piddle completely. And with that, Piddle, I have a good deal on a bridge to sell you.
