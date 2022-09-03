So this Saturday, another NASA mission to the moon has been scheduled. During the Apollo/Neil Armstrong days, some legitimate purposes for such a trip may have existed. Any purposes today are highly esoteric at best, and are truly the most pathetic waste of money ever. Ever.
Clean drinking water does not exist in some Mississippi towns. Many schoolchildren lack lunch money and school supplies. You fill in your own blanks, and that NASA money could be so much more productively used. If U.S. Rep. David Trone or his office (or U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney across the river in West Virginia) is reading this, now is the perfect time to make a splash while doing something useful by redirecting this atrocious waste of money. Go for it. Thank you.
