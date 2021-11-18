Our nation is not “being demolished”! Come on, Mr. Bugg (Nov. 8 letter to the editor, "Our country is being demolished"); the United States is a democracy governed by citizens chosen by a majority of registered voters in free elections. That’s the way it’s supposed to work, and has done so successfully for more than 200 years.
I don’t know the source of your "1 million immigrants pouring across our border this year," the “free lunch” promise, or the police defunding, but I urge you to check both the data and their sources.
We are a nation of immigrants and both we and they continue to thrive and prosper. If the Republican Party has alternative proposals I expect that it will state them and that you will have the opportunity to support it and them in forthcoming elections.
Our country is not being demolished. It continues to allow criticisms and a free press, as you are experiencing.
Another reason for Thanksgiving.
William N. Butler
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.