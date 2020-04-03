The “Ask the Doctors” column on page B3 of Tuesday’s News-Post contains some very good information, up to a point.
The last two paragraphs appear to be very much outdated and contain what is now very misleading information about the risk of COVID-19. It reinforces the perceptions some people still have that COVID-19 is no worse than the flu, when health professionals for the past several weeks have been telling us otherwise.
There is no indication as to how long ago the column was actually written, but I do not believe that the News-Post should have published it in its current form. I suggest that you should run a correction or disclaimer of some kind regarding this column, or at least some clarification based on current information from health professionals.
Richard B. Thompson
Monrovia
