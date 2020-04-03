Editor's Note

We agree, shame on us. "Ask the Doctors" is a syndicated column that was produced several weeks ago and we should have either removed the outdated information or not published the column at all. We, of course, recognize the seriousness of this global pandemic and encourage everyone to stay at home and social distance. We apologize for not being more diligent in checking all the facts in this column before publishing it.

The “Ask the Doctors” column on page B3 of Tuesday’s News-Post contains some very good information, up to a point.

The last two paragraphs appear to be very much outdated and contain what is now very misleading information about the risk of COVID-19. It reinforces the perceptions some people still have that COVID-19 is no worse than the flu, when health professionals for the past several weeks have been telling us otherwise.

There is no indication as to how long ago the column was actually written, but I do not believe that the News-Post should have published it in its current form. I suggest that you should run a correction or disclaimer of some kind regarding this column, or at least some clarification based on current information from health professionals.

Richard B. Thompson

Monrovia

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.