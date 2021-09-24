As the County Council does its last review of the impending creation of an equity bureaucracy, I want them to consider the following:
1. How will the council define and monitor progress toward achieving a reasonable level of equity within county government so that the residents of Frederick County know that this is not a moving target that never has an end?
2. Government, especially local government, has as its main goals to serve the people it represents with efficient and effective service. The county should have a set of useful metrics that it is willing to post online and keep current that will track the efficiency and effectiveness of our county government.
3. The county should initiate a regular survey to measure the level of satisfaction residents have with county government offices that have a direct impact on their day-to-day lives. An initial survey should be taken as a baseline in conjunction with the creation of the equity office.
A more diverse workforce is always a plus, as long as the incumbents and those equity hires are qualified and held to the same standards.
