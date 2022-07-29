The editorial, “City of Frederick should use Wegmans model to address plastic bag use,” (Page D2, Saturday-Sunday, July 23-24 edition of the Frederick News-Post) gets one thing right: The plastic bag issue is not as simple as it might first appear. However, it fails to acknowledge the negative unintended consequences that regulations on plastic retail bags in Frederick would unleash on businesses and consumers.
According to a WMDT report, there is a national shortage of paper bags. That can drive up prices for these products — when they can be sourced at all. While large chains like Wegmans may be able to absorb these costs and take advantage of economies of scale, small businesses struggling to survive the economic headwinds are left with a difficult choice between offering no bags or passing these substantial costs onto local families.
On the other hand, the most common reusable bags offered by retailers and grocers alike have a dirty secret: They are still made from plastic, cannot be recycled in the United States, and are imported from countries with some of the worst environmental records. Forcing consumers to switch to nonrecyclable plastic products is hardly a way to advance sustainability.
And counter to what the loudest activists claim, research that shows when disposed of properly, the traditional plastic grocery bag is the option at the checkout counter with the smallest environmental footprint. In contrast, the reusable plastic totes lauded by environmentalists use a greater amount of energy and natural resources in their production and cannot be recycled anywhere in the United States.
Rather than focus on the symbolic and virtue-signaling policies that have no real effect on the environment, Frederick should listen to the majority of locals (Frederick News-Post daily poll, July 15) who don’t believe the grocery bags they rely on every day should be regulated. Instead, city leaders and environmental activists should give residents and businesses a much-needed financial breather by promoting increased recycling and reuse of American-made plastic retail bags.
Zachary Taylor is the director of the American Recyclable Plastic Bag Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.