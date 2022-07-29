The editorial, “City of Frederick should use Wegmans model to address plastic bag use,” (Page D2, Saturday-Sunday, July 23-24 edition of the Frederick News-Post) gets one thing right: The plastic bag issue is not as simple as it might first appear. However, it fails to acknowledge the negative unintended consequences that regulations on plastic retail bags in Frederick would unleash on businesses and consumers.

According to a WMDT report, there is a national shortage of paper bags. That can drive up prices for these products — when they can be sourced at all. While large chains like Wegmans may be able to absorb these costs and take advantage of economies of scale, small businesses struggling to survive the economic headwinds are left with a difficult choice between offering no bags or passing these substantial costs onto local families.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription