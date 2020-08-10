“Neither snow nor rain” can stop the United States Postal Service from keeping its appointed rounds. Unless, of course, someone in authority puts an appointee as postmaster general who was a political fundraiser.
Mr. Louis DeJoy is the first postmaster general ever appointed without any background in postal work, except maybe going to the mailbox. The United States Postal Service has always been an apolitical institution in American history. President Trump once referred to the United States Postal Service as “a joke.” Tell that to millions of hardworking postal workers. Tell that to millions of Americans who depend on the USPS every day of their lives.
Why is this an issue? Because there are those who have the uninformed and unfounded belief that voting by mail causes fraud. Studies show that voting by mail does not cause fraudulent voting.
Congress and all citizens who believe in the right of free and fair elections must protect one of this nation’s most important institutions – the U.S. Postal Service. President George Washington created the modern USPS on February 20, 1792 and in 1775 Benjamin Franklin was named the first postmaster general at a salary of $1,000 a year. Rules by the present postmaster general to delay mail is un-American and goes against everything that the USPS stands for.
These rules must be stopped by Congress and all Americans who depend on the USPS — a crown jewel of our democracy. We must protect the franchise of voting for all Americans either by absentee ballot or voting by mail or voting in person in the November election, especially in the light of the COVID-19 virus. Only in a dictatorial country like Russia would such rules to block and undermine legitimate free voting be allowed.
Raymond Moreland
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.