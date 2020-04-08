I also am a Catholic and I didn’t see anything wrong with the article by Mr. Richard Krauss titled “That’s the spirit.” It seems like letter writer Francine Kasende read a different article than I did.
I think Mr. Krauss wrote the entire thing with a humorous slant and slightly tongue in cheek.
Why would Mr. Krauss be insulting a person who is Catholic by simply writing about “surviving car crashes, the mumps, chicken pox, the Cold War and ‘The Flying Nun?’”
Was it the Flying Nun that did it? We used to watch that show and we never felt insulted.
I don’t want to put words in his mouth, but I hardly think that he thinks his “suffering” was in any way comparable to that of Jesus! Sometimes a little humor can make us all feel better about the situation that our country is facing. I won’t give up hope either.
Kathleen Gouker
Frederick
