For nearly 10 years, the Unity Campaign and its predecessors, Frederick 48 and Season of Hope, have supported ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families in Frederick County. This community-wide fundraising effort brings critical resources to nonprofit organizations that serve struggling local families.
Before the pandemic, more than one in three Frederick County households struggled to afford basic human needs. ALICE is concentrated among our seniors, within communities of color, in the city of Frederick and in rural neighborhoods such as Brunswick, Emmitsburg and Thurmont and, sadly, acutely among single mothers. ALICE workers are those who we depend on every single day — our teachers, hospitality and restaurant workers, first responders and health service workers. And we can’t forget our community’s veterans, persons with disabilities and families with children, either.
The pandemic has only made the situation more dire. ALICE households are the most likely to be exposed to the virus, to suffer loss of income, to go without employer-sponsored health insurance, and to be unable to find child care, accessible transportation and affordable housing. This has been the cruel reality of COVID-19.
But the Unity Campaign brings hope. By assembling local nonprofits, the Unity Campaign addresses these vital concerns and provides critical relief to struggling families. The partnering organizations work together, share resources, and collaborate effectively to best serve our most vulnerable neighbors. Together, with your help, we are bringing families out of poverty, reducing suffering and creating a better future for Frederick County.
Today, we ask you to invest in our community by making a contribution through the Unity Campaign.
With 100 percent of your generous donation going to the local nonprofit of your choice, you can rest assured that your gift will have its intended local impact. We are striving for more than 1,000 contributors. There is no minimum gift and every donation, no matter the size, is welcomed and needed.
Further, your gift will be matched up to 25 cents on the dollar by generous Incentive Match Fund sponsors. These sponsors include Ausherman Family Foundation, Delaplaine Foundation, Randall Family Foundation, and Troyce Gatewood & Partners among others. When you go to www.unityfrederick.com, we encourage you to observe the hundreds of donors who have already made a financial commitment through the Unity Campaign. Please don’t miss the opportunity to join the growing group of donors who support struggling local families.
We thank you for your consideration, and we hope to count you towards our 1,000-contributor goal.
Joe Gatewood is chair of the Unity Campaign and Ken Oldham is CEO of the United Way of Frederick County
