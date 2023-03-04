Frederick County has had many secret contacts with Amazon Web Services, or AWS, the Amazon arm for data centers.

A secret meeting on Aug. 16, 2021, was reported on Feb. 9, 2022, by The Frederick News-Post ("Amazon proposal was worth billions"). The meeting included 10 AWS representatives, all County Council members, and an attorney who has worked for Tom Natelli, a prominent developer.

Tags

(2) comments

TheLorax1

Editors: why is this letter not in todays (3/4/23) online edition?

Even if it was written n Feb 4th it should be in todays edition online

Report Add Reply
Andrew Schotz

Hi. Thanks for the question. This letter is in today's paper on page D3. It also is online. -Andy Schotz, editor

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription