Frederick County has had many secret contacts with Amazon Web Services, or AWS, the Amazon arm for data centers.
A secret meeting on Aug. 16, 2021, was reported on Feb. 9, 2022, by The Frederick News-Post ("Amazon proposal was worth billions"). The meeting included 10 AWS representatives, all County Council members, and an attorney who has worked for Tom Natelli, a prominent developer.
Amazon has a history of negotiating secretly to avoid public resistance, as reported in a story titled "Data centers' secrecy often keeps residents in the dark" in the Prince William Times on Sept. 29, 2022.
Then, after data centers are built, there is often strong public outcry. Examples were reported by The Washington Post on Feb. 10, 2023, (“Northern Va. Is the heart of the internet. Not everyone is happy about that.") and Jan. 16, 2022 (“Fight over data centers roils rural Prince William”).
For more background, read "Virginia has a data center problem" in the Virginia Mercury on Dec. 9, 2022.
An Associated Press story in The Frederick News-Post on Sept. 14, 2022, ("As Northern Virginia data centers proliferate, neighbors knock the noise") also captured that.
Quantum Loophole is developing a data-center campus on the old Eastalco site. This project has been pursued openly.
Contrast this with the secrecy of the August 2021 discussions cited above. If the county holds discussions with Amazon or another data center builder, they should be public, so county residents can assess the pros and cons of data centers before any decision is made.
It's bad practice to govern secretly. Deals made in secret by elected officials often end up being for benefit of the few, not the public at large.
With this year's change in county government, we can now make a change for the better. County Executive Jessica Fitzwater should end the secrecy that detracted so badly from Jan Gardner's administration.
(2) comments
Editors: why is this letter not in todays (3/4/23) online edition?
Even if it was written n Feb 4th it should be in todays edition online
Hi. Thanks for the question. This letter is in today's paper on page D3. It also is online. -Andy Schotz, editor
