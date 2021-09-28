The Frederick News-Post’s Sept. 24 article, “Finding Furever families,” was the BEST! As a fervent, devoted, delighted, cat person, I am overjoyed to read about New Market’s K.A.T. Cafe and its 200th adoption.
About 10 years ago, I adopted a female cat (Honey) from the Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center. The center was extremely cautious with adoptions: they investigated potential owners; and the animals were spayed before they were adopted.
Words cannot describe the love and the intense feelings I have, over the years of ownership, for this remarkable animal. Honey is my sole companion. Since becoming my “best friend,” she has acquired the traits of an unusual and extremely smart animal. She understands my directions; her habits are not only unusual but are like a two-legged individual, and her love and devotion are exceedingly strong and unending. During the pandemic, she sensed my isolation and responded to every and any nuance that I exhibited. She was indeed my life line.
Diane Foland is doing an important and necessary intervention which is appreciated by all of us who are feline focused. Potential owners should be scrutinized before adoption. Cats, young and old, have definitive traits that must match potential owners. It is wise that K.A. T. Cafe is aware of matching a cat with a would-be owner. I applaud not only her efforts but those of individuals who are seeking just the right match.
Owning a cat who responds to your needs and is treated like a member of your family is necessary. A happy cat is just the thing to make your life more enjoyable. I sincerely hope that the article that was published encourages more people to seek ownership of a feline who not only needs a home, but can make your life more enjoyable. Cat owners everywhere will vouch for these wonderful pets who need a loving home.
Alice L. Haber
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.