The new traffic signal at Opossumtown and Christopher’s Crossing is going to cause problems for many of us in North Crossing and Willowbrook. With the signal in operation, the stop signs will be removed from Christopher’s Crossing at Timber Grove. That, by itself, isn’t a problem. The problem arises when the signs state, “No left turn” and “No through traffic” from Timber Grove onto Christopher’s Crossing.
All of us on the north side of Christopher’s Crossing also endured the construction and the noisy jake brakes so that we could enjoy the conveniences of the new Route 15 exit and the new gas station. How are we supposed to access the exit and gas station now?
NAC-3 pay attention to this. The only access to 15 and the new gas station will be through other neighborhoods (thus increasing traffic in those areas) or by making u-turns in strange places. Allow us access to these new conveniences that our tax dollars and patronage built.
And, do not increase the speed limit. The sidewalks along Christopher’s Crossing are already dangerous for our kids and other pedestrians. People regularly speed through our neighborhood. Christopher’s Crossing is a narrower road through our neighborhood and the sidewalks are much closer to the road. It’s already dangerous enough at 25 mph — 30 mph will make it worse. Please help keep our neighborhood safe and the conveniences accessible.
Laurie Creaghan-Boyer
Frederick
