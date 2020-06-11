I think it is a slap in the face of all the members of the greatest generation, both living and dead, that the only mention of the D-Day anniversary was in the Peanuts comic strip.

Shame on you Frederick News-Post.

Tags

(5) comments

xJacky1

I could not agree more. The FNP is nothing more than a mouth piece for the left who are reshaping our past history to fit their needs. Shameful.

Report Add Reply
KR999
KR999

Agreed! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
KellyAlzan
KellyAlzan

No one is forcing anyone to read this newspaper.

Report Add Reply
prg45fan

Kelly, is that the best you could do?

Report Add Reply
prg45fan

Reshaping XJ? I'd say they are trying to erase it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.