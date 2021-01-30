I’ve been thinking a lot about the idea of confidence lately. When we have confidence in friends, co-workers, leaders, or institutions, we tend to believe they’re acting predictably, within the bounds of established norms. In my own life, as a parent and professional, I have confidence in a few things.
For example, I have confidence that institutions and leaders make better decisions when they bring people together, do more than just pretend to listen, and welcome diverse voices. When leaders stumble forward without being able to adapt or adjust, the consequences can be deadly.
I have confidence in leaders and managers who are able to see challenges as chances to innovate with creativity and vision rather than clinging to what’s easy and expedient. These are the people who actually achieve excellence everywhere.
I have confidence in procedures that are rational, consistent, measurable; when institutions change procedures that people depend on, without clear reasoning or explanation, they invite doubt, chaos and confusion.
I have confidence in science and data. When lives are on the line, we need to listen to experts and stick to science. Leaders aren’t entitled to their own facts when circumstances suit them.
I have confidence in clear, proactive communication. When we level with people honestly and share information openly, we don’t have to lurch from crisis to crisis forever circling the wagons.
I have confidence in planning and metrics. It’s important that we have clear, explainable plans and that we carry out those plans effectively and transparently. When leaders move the goalposts because of their inability to plan or execute a coherent strategy, they call their basic competence into question and the wider community suffers.
But I also have confidence in the judgment of our community. When we make a shared investment — for example, in an institution that claims to need $700 million to run — sooner or later, we demand results and accountability. That’s overdue.
We’ve seen painful examples of what happens when people lose confidence in leaders and institutions, both nationally and locally. The damage caused by stubborn and high-handed incompetence can take years to undo. But change is always possible, especially when people stand together and speak out.
And so I still have confidence that, together, we can do better.
Liz Barrett is an elected Member of the Frederick County Board of Education
