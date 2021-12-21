I was immediately disappointed by the Dec. 16 front page article informing that some County Council members opposed this wise decision by the county executive to address climate change.
Just like fixing the Chesapeake Bay, climate change will not be addressed in one or several big projects but with many small steps. The Chesapeake Bay will be improved by planting one tree at a time. Reducing carbon emissions is one step towards reducing climate change and slowing it down. There must be many more small steps!
Just like cancer, trying to correct climate change in the early stages is always much easier.
Each day we let climate change and those factors that contribute to it go without mitigation, the problem gets harder and harder to turn around.
Some scientists feel we have already reached that point of no return, other scientists feel the point of no return is getting much closer very quickly. Left unchecked, farming areas could become future deserts. Human populations in the United States and around the world will migrate to areas of food and water. Sufficient precipitation patterns are changing. New future wars will be fought to acquire mankind’s basic needs.
New extreme weather records are being shattered all too frequently. Monster tornadoes hit Kentucky and neighboring states last week. More and stronger and longer hurricanes season get worse each year. In recent days straight-line winds in Colorado reached 106 mph without any storm or low-pressure system influencing their creation.
Sea levels are rising and are displacing Marylanders along our coastal areas. The Delaware Route 54 highway needed to be raised about 10-15 feet for a quarter-mile between Bayville and Fenwick Island/Ocean City, Maryland in the past decade.
Ocean City has many docks and piers constructed in the late 1960s. Back then water seldom went above these piers during high tide except during storms. In recent years, we experience more days each year when normal high tide covers them. Property owners end up walking through six inches of water to reach their dry boats tied up nearby.
There are many more indicators of climate change beyond some local ones both near & far that I have listed here.
Our school age children and the younger adult generations (20s-40s) are worried about jobs, food, housing & shelter that will change in the future if we sit on our hands and do nothing.
Stan Mordensky, Sr.
Ijamsville
(2) comments
World population 1921 - 2 billion; - 2021 8 billion.
We can all look to John Kerry as the example to follow (sarcasm alert)
https://nypost.com/2021/02/03/john-kerry-took-private-jet-to-iceland-for-climate-award/
https://nypost.com/2021/08/05/john-kerrys-private-family-jet-took-16-trips-this-year-alone/
