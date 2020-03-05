Bias is an unfair dislike of or preference for something or someone. In a letter to the editor on Feb. 25, the author asserts there is “implicit (implied) bias” by “privileged” white people that translates, among other things, into “unfair treatment of people of color in government” that must be remedied by hiring experts to train employees of Frederick city government and other organizations to “open (their) eyes to our own unconscious, unfair, and discriminatory behaviors.”
The writer expresses the theory propagated by those invested in grievance politics that the white race is not only biased against other races, but also has some special privilege or advantage granted to them by virtue of their race that allows them to finish “first” in practically everything to the detriment of people of color.
Activist academics have managed in recent years to give racism new life by laundering wrongheaded terms like “white privilege” and “implicit bias” into mainstream terminology, where they are used by identity politicians and advocates to acquire power by convincing minorities they are still victims of whites ignorant of their racist tendencies.
Don’t mistake these words for words of wisdom or knowledge. There is no solid evidence that white privilege or implicit bias exists or that they are systemic in society. But the writer and other believers should take heart. The city of Frederick has hired an industry-leading grievance firm that are the experts in the business of finding discrimination to come up with the necessary facts that will prove “implicit bias” so they can then begin to explain to all the white folks that they are unconsciously discriminating against people of color and other minorities.
Clifford Bridgford
Frederick
(9) comments
Implicit bias a myth? Take the test and see....
https://implicit.harvard.edu/implicit/takeatest.html
This was developed by psychologists at Harvard and has been around for several years. Malcolm Gladwell talks about it in his book "Blink."
Once you have taken the test, let me know and we can talk....
Presuming "implicit bias" based on the shade of one's complexion is racist - no surprise from the party of identity politics. When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
The idea of "white privilege" is a myth propagated by the same folks who believe there is an epidemic of racism in this country.
There has been an epidemic of racism going on in America by White Anglo Saxon Protestants (WASPS) for the 243 years of it’s existence and long before that. Annihilation of the Native Americans, slavery, Jim Crow Laws, separate but unequal Education, discrimination in hiring and in the workplace to this day. You take “White Privilege” for granted Lemmy, it’s invisible to you because you have lived your life without being discriminated against.
The opinions voiced in this letter are all the proof you need that white male privilege exists....
[thumbup] Exhibit A. The prosecution rests.
Said the true racist.
The city government is run by clowns. Mayor and Council alike.
Run for office.
