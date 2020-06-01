I applaud Minneapolis Mayor Frey’s impassioned speech regarding what I consider the murder, by a white police officer, of Mr. George Floyd. I understand that later, four of the police officers involved in the incident were summarily fired.
It’s good to see action in a situation where we’re used to seeing cover-up and excuses. I, as a white middle-aged woman from Maryland, would like to add my voice to what I’m sure is a long list of others demanding that these officers be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Debra Baker
Libertytown
