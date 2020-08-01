The results of the audit of the 287(g) program were published July 17 and the headline “Audit: Program costs sheriff’s office no more than $21,400 annually” seemed designed to make it seem like the program is a good thing for Frederick.
The reality is that it is costing taxpayers only $21,400 extra, assuming normal overtime. Or $79,041 assuming overtime is primarily due to ICE training. But that’s not the real story.
The 287(g) program costs money to operate. But the idea is that those expenses are offset by monies paid for each person detained. In order to make money, you need to detain people. This means stopping anyone who is a person of color and making them prove that they are citizens. Basic harassment.
On a typical day, the Frederick County Detention Center holds 51 undocumented immigrants who earn the county more than $4,000 a day from their cells. Eighty percent were detained for nonviolent and minor offenses, mostly minor traffic violations.
How many people were stopped and harassed in order to get those 51? And what happens if you harass the wrong person? They can sue you. Frederick has already had to pay a large settlement for exactly that in the case of Roxana Orellana Santos, who was arrested for eating lunch at her place of work.
This is not a singular event. There are other cases in the works that could cost much more. Our sheriff thinks this program is good for our community. It certainly fits in with his views. Since his election, Jenkins has spoken at “Take America Back” rallies and Tea Party events, and traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border with funds from the ultra-right anti-immigration group FAIR.
However, data shows that this program makes communities much more unsafe. People become afraid to come forward and help the police when real crimes have happened because of the fear of profiling and harassment. So, bigger crimes go unpunished. It can also be a huge liability for communities where overeager policing leads to large settlements.
Should we be doing a happy dance because we are not paying as much in extra taxes as we thought? I, for one, am just saddened that this is how we choose to spend our tax money and I’m concerned about the cost of settlements and the need to harass our citizenry in order to avoid losing even more money.
Cecilia Plante
Frederick
Excellent letter. As the weeks go by it has become clearer that having an outdated Sheriff structure should be history. We need a professional modern -led County Police that provides the officers opportunities to truly serve the community and no longer need to be led by a bully politician who could not even be hired in other jurisdictions.
You would think that he would be embarrassed enough to appear in so called law-enforcement events, when he has no idea what they are talking about unless they say "gun." or some racial slur.
You forgot to add that the average immigrant has been in the U.S. 17 years, non documented 15 years. Those separated leave behind young children the County has to support, jobs unfilled and some own businesses. It also hurts police work as ALL immigrants are hesitant to seek police help or help the police.
No, it doesn't, dick. It only applies to those that are arrested for serious misdemeanors (such as robbery, theft, DUI) and felonies. Try again.
You are trying to tell me that family members of those arrested will cooperate with the police after their families are destroyed? Get real, Gabe
Come on Dick, why would immigrant families be different than any others? Are citizen's families not affected by domestic violence,
assault, murder, etc? When it comes to criminal activity, some will refuse to cooperate with law enforcement, while others will cooperate. No accounting for the reasons, they are myriad. Reality, dick. Join it.
Well then, you are probably wild about the new Chief Equity Officer position created, which will cost the taxpayers somewhere ~ $165K/yr. in salary & benefits.
A total waste of time and money.
Come to west Frederick to live and then tell me why we don’t need the 287g.
How bout you explain it to us?
You want us to see the nice new school, Butterfly Ridge or make us jealous about your being close to Aldi with the prospect of Ildi? Okay, we are jealous, now what?
https://www.neighborhoodscout.com/md/frederick/crime
https://maps.frederickcountymd.gov/Html5Viewer/Index.html?configBase=http://maps.frederickcountymd.gov/Geocortex/Essentials/REST/sites/CrimeMapping_AW/viewers/Crime_Mapper/virtualdirectory/Resources/Config/Default
https://www.cityoffrederickmd.gov/484/Crime-Stats
The 287(g) Program in place allows interrogation of EVERY person as to their Immigration status AFTER they have been arrested for a “crime” and are booked into the Detention Center. Arresting Officers cannot question anyone as to their Immigration status and arrest them for being in the U.S. illegally. That would be considered “profiling” and is illegal. Officers may not stop someone based on their appearance and arrest them on some bogus charge and book them into the Detention Center to inquire about their Immigration status.
Except they have
Citation for that?
Thank you, Fido. Perfect reply. [thumbup][ninja]
There are three forms of agreements. Task, the ones arrested or a hybrid of the two. Now you can only interrogate the ones arrested and the MOA's have been modified.
Your point dick? The FCSO only questions those arrested by the state police, city police, town police and FCSO, and takes place atthe jail after booking. This is the same treatment that each and every person arrested is subject to. Each and every one.
I was responding to phy's comment.
Thank you for the correct description of the 287g program phy. One note, if folks went to the PPT presentation on the FCSO website, they would see that the the 287g detainees are arrested by the State police, Frederick City police, towns with their own police such as Brunswick, Mount Airy, etc., as well as the FCSO.
Arrested yes, but they don't have a agreement to detain and work with ICE.
True. In fact, I believe that is the case with the majority of those booked into the Detention Center.
