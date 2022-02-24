A writer in the past weekend edition of FNP attempted to stir up emotions by assuming that a masking requirement was intended to foment hysteria. He claims the masks were “promoted as a panacea”, but this is far from the truth.
Responsible citizens will wear a mask indoors in public places to avoid spreading the Covid-19 virus. This is simply good manners, like covering one’s mouth when coughing or sneezing. Any well-informed adult knows there is no panacea, for anything. That does not mean we cannot be considerate.
It is bizarre that it became necessary for authorities to actually demand that people avoid spreading disease by covering their nose and mouth. It might be noticed that the U.S. Women’s Hockey team at the Olympics skated a full 60-minute game wearing N95 masks, and won. So much for the “I can’t stand it” crowd.
There is no widespread fear nor hysteria behind good public health concerns, and to suggest otherwise is misleading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.