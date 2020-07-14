I’m writing about “Monuments Vandalized” (July 1) and the editorial “Condemning hate and vandalism” (July 2).
In the second paragraph of this page one story refers to “racially-based vandalism.” “Vandalism” is not the word to use when discussing the recent wave of monuments being toppled. When the Iraqis overturned the statue of Saddam Hussein, was that vandalism? No, it was rightly seen as an exuberant expression of satisfaction that the brutal dictator had been ousted.
In addition, “racially-based” is a very poor description of the motive behind attacking Confederate monuments. Both Black and white people object to these monuments, not because they celebrate a particular race of people, but because they celebrate the Confederacy. Both black and white people have fought for decades to have these monuments removed in an orderly manner. Those attempts have been slow-walked and obstructed by misguided fans of the Confederacy. After years and years of this struggle, and in the wake of clear evidence of police brutality against black people, some citizens have acted on their own. Is that a surprise?
The editorial rightly states that there is no moral equivalence between the defacing of the monuments in the cemetery and the white supremacist signs and graffiti. Yet the editorial still refers to the cemetery events as deplorable vandalism — on the grounds that they occurred in a cemetery. It even says that the cemetery actions “desecrate[d] the dead,” despite the fact that no graves were disturbed. Pulling down a statue and spraying paint on plaques is not desecration.
Both the white supremacist graffiti and the cemetery events are part of a long overdue reckoning with the darkest parts of our nation’s history. There is a spasm going on across America. It is a reaction to 400 years of white supremacy. There are going to be some events that are messy.
I think that in the future, The Frederick News-Post needs to weigh its words more carefully. Let’s put the blame where it belongs, on white supremacists, not on those who are fighting for racial justice.
